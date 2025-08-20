Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $5,119,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $286.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.