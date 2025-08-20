Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.16. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 258,903 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$29.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52.
Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.
