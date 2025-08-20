Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.59 and traded as high as $40.71. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 22,386 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $690.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

