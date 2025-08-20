Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Capri worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of CPRI opened at $20.0340 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

