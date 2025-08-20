CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 461,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,495.48. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.