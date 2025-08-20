CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

