Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,579,000 after buying an additional 847,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,707,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,852,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.