Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.11 and traded as high as C$20.78. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$20.61, with a volume of 10,823,767 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In related news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total value of C$48,849,820.34. Insiders sold 4,281,552 shares of company stock valued at $84,922,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

