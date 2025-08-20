CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,111,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CNP opened at $38.1850 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

