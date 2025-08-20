Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Eni SpA $E

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ENI were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Down 0.2%

E opened at $34.8550 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

ENI Cuts Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 440.0%. ENI’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

