Cetera Investment Advisers Has $340,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. $CRF

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,712,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 142,632 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 257,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1,779.0%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

