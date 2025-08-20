Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BILL were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 107.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $41.2830 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

