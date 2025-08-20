Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $319,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.8550 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

