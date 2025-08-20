Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,059 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:EPC opened at $23.5220 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

