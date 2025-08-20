Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RadNet by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4,620.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.63 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,531.94. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

