Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $4,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,379 shares of company stock worth $724,092 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

