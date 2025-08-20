Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 10,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Amentum by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amentum by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 524,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amentum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 869,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTM opened at $24.3760 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

