Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,800 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 595,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $57.7010 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

