Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,641,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albany International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 830,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,369,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $62.4960 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

