Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,301 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
La-Z-Boy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $39.1480 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
