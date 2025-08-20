Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,364 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $32,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 553,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ABM Industries by 3,410.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 280,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

