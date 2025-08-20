Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $121.5930 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

