Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group stock opened at $302.1950 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

