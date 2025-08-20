Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Coeur Mining worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:CDE opened at $11.2540 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $1,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 670,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,217.60. This represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,028. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

