Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cohu by 232.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Cohu Stock Down 0.8%

COHU stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $927.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.25. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.