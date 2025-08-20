Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.74 and traded as high as C$14.60. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 125,767 shares traded.

Collective Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74. The company has a market cap of C$772.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

