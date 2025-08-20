Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

