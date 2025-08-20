Comparing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and WaFd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 WaFd 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. WaFd has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than WaFd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WaFd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WaFd pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and WaFd has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 20.09% 11.44% 1.11% WaFd 15.57% 8.57% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and WaFd”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $203.87 million 1.94 $40.56 million $2.89 10.05 WaFd $1.43 billion 1.70 $200.04 million $2.63 11.75

WaFd has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaFd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaFd has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats WaFd on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

