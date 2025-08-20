Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,474 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $445,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

