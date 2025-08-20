Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 804 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. $TSBK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.51. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $34.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director David Alan Smith sold 836 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,228. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 3,800 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $125,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,765.80. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

