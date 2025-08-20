Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,059 Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 539,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America raised their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.7460 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

