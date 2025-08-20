Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. $GES

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Guess? worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guess? by 4,168.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Guess? by 15.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Guess? by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of GES opened at $13.2680 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

