Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. $CLPR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $3.9650 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

