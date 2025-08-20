Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,765 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 34.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after buying an additional 190,026 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $8.6450 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.