Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,579 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. $FLXS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Flexsteel Industries worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,864.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 13.4%

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.93 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.