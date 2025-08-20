Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 39,028 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Stoneridge worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 273,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 17,284.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 702,284 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 580.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $7.9060 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

