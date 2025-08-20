Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 793 Shares of Kellanova $K

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kellanova by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Kellanova by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $9,174,660.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,326,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,302,463.40. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $91,810,775 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.0550 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

