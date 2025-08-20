Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $6,243,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.