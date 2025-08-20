Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE EME opened at $606.2750 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

