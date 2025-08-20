Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

NYSE:RDY opened at $14.1750 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%.The firm had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

