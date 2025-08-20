Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Turbine worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,869,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 893,035 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 845,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 724,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.57. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.