Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $432,000 Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. $MOFG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $28,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,160. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,630.68. The trade was a 9.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $190,882 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $591.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.