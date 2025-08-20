Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $442,000 Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR $HCM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 31.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HUTCHMED stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

