Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $453,000 Stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated $TWIN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Twin Disc worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $307,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twin Disc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Twin Disc Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.81. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Twin Disc Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.