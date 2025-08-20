Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in CoreCard Corporation $CCRD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.75. CoreCard Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.