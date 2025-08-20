Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. $EBMT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 203,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Corey Jensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $42,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,007.80. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 106,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,562.72. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

