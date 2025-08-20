Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 113,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Corporation Of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock opened at $58.3430 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $63.82.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 2,500 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $139,575.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,335.60. The trade was a 21.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,798. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.