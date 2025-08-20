Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $354,000 in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axis Capital

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 2,200 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,104. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Axis Capital Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:AXS opened at $96.3730 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

