Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $377,000 in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $8,155,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $6,202,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $40.6140 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

