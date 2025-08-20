Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. $WHF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.82. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 1,026.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

